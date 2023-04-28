Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Attend 'Bupkis' Premiere, Comedian Calls Her 'the Best': Photos
Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders!
On the night of Thursday, April 27, the comedian celebrated the world premiere of his new series, Bupkis, and though his partner was also in attendance, the two refrained from walking the red carpet together.
Taking place at the Apollo Theater, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, stepped out in a head-turning floor-length denim coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, white and green pants, brown Ugg boots and a pair of sunglasses.
After taking some solo shots, he posed with a few of his costars, as well as his mom Amy, and sister, Casey.
Wonders, 26 — who has a role in the show — rocked an all-black ensemble consisting of an off-the-shoulder top, pants and heels.
Despite keeping their distance outside, the two were caught standing side-by-side inside the venue, and at one point, they cuddled up on a couch while sipping cocktails.
When a reporter on the red carpet asked the ladies' man about Wonders, he sweetly replied, "I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going."
The lovebirds were first romantically linked in December 2022, though they first met in 2021 on the set of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies — but at the time, they were each in other relationships.
They've been inseparable over the last few months, and when they received a special visit from Martha Stewart on Easter, the chef called them a "very cute couple."
The duo has been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, which may be partially due to Davidson's rep for romancing quite a few of Hollywood's most gorgeous women, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.
However, the actor insisted he isn't a player.
"I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people," he explained during a March 2023 appearance on the "Real Ones With Jon Berthnal" podcast.
"I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people," the Staten Island native pointed out. "I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting."