Pete Davidson Kicks Out and Curses at Venue Employee Who Broke No-Phone Policy at His Stand-Up Show
Pete Davidson got riled up at his Thursday, November 2, stand-up performance when he caught a venue employee filming his set despite the show having a strict no-phone policy.
According to an eyewitness, the comedian, 29, called out the staffer, told them 'f--- you' and had the perpetrator escorted out of the room. Davidson explained to the crowd that he pays $10,000 to "lock up" attendees' phones in Yondr pouches to ensure his new material doesn't leak.
The source said the Saturday Night Live alum didn't mention the incident throughout the rest of his show.
It seems like his new flame, actress Madelyn Cline, 25, wasn't in attendance at the NYC show, though she has been seen at some of his other performances.
As OK! reported, the two were linked in September when they were spotted in California together.
“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” an insider spilled two months ago. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”
“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," the onlooker added.
The pair kicked things up a notch in mid-October, when they arrived together for the SNL after-party in NYC — though they didn't show much PDA.
The new pairing came about one month after he split from actress Chase Sui Wonders, 27, whom he dated for eight months.
The exes met on the set of the film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, but things didn't turn romantic until late 2022. This year, she had a guest role in his Peacock series, Bupkis, and at the May premiere, he didn't hesitate to praise her performance.
"She’s the best. She’s the best actress," the Staten Island native told a reporter. "She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going on."
Having also romanced women like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, the actor has become a bit notorious for his love life — but he insisted he isn't a player.
"I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people," he explained during a March 2023 appearance on the "Real Ones With Jon Berthnal" podcast.
"I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people," he pointed out. "I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting."
