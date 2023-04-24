Pete Davidson Aggressively Pushes Man At Knicks Game While Taking Photos With Fans: Watch
Pete Davidson's temper came out during an altercation at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 23.
Multiple videos posted to social media show the Saturday Night Live alum laying two hands on an unnamed man and strongly shoving him while Davidson was attempting to take photos with fans after the NBA playoff game.
"Pete Davidson just pushed this old guy. Got it on video," a screenshot of texts from a witness of the incident revealed in a video posted to Twitter.
"Dude was harassing him," the spectator claimed, as many other social media users confirmed the man was pestering Davidson for a while before the comedian physically reacted.
Davidson, who sported a royal blue Knicks jacket, was taking selfies with a group of young boys and other seemingly-polite fans when the man — who wore a pink polo and a Knicks cap — incessantly put his arms around Davidson and attempted to lean into every photo he was taking.
When the individual didn't go away, as he continued to touch and annoy The King of Staten Island star, Davidson turned to the man and shoved him away before exchanging a few words. While it is unclear what the comedian said, its assumed Davidson was expressing his blood-boiling annoyance with the man for allegedly harassing him after the game.
A majority of Twitter users defended Davidson's reaction beneath the multiple videos posted to the social media app about the push.
"Other longer versions have the dude putting his hands on Pete multiple times before he finally gets fed up. Totally understandable reaction," one person wrote, while another added, "Pete is going out of his way to be nice and take photos with fans. He doesn’t have to. I would have reacted the exact same if some strange man approached me like that."
While Davidson seems to have gotten off scot-free following the MSG altercation, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star may be hit with charges in relation to when he crashed his car into the side of a Beverly Hills home last month.
His girlfriend and costar, Chase Sui Wonders, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle when the accident occurred.
Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that the Beverly Hills Police Department concluded its investigation into the crash and sent it over to the L.A. County District attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed against the 29-year-old.
While drugs and alcohol were ruled out as a factor by police at the scene, it was reported that Davidson was driving at a highly-accelerated speed, so reckless driving charges are still a possibility.