Together ForeverPete Davidson's Latest Tattoo Pays Tribute To His & Kim Kardashian's First Kiss: See The New Ink
Pete Davidson seems quite confident he and Kim Kardashian will go the distance.
In new photos uploaded by the 41-year-old reality star, the actor, 28, is shirtless, putting his inked chest on full display, and one selfie (seen below) reveals he has a fresh tat commemorating the pair's time together on Saturday Night Live.
The tattoo reads, "Jasmine to my Aladdin," referencing their Aladdin-themed sketch in which they shared their first kiss. The phrase is situated right below the inked letters "KNSCP," which is believed to be a tribute to Kardashian and her four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The comedian also has his lady's first name on his chest, as well as the phrase, "My girl is a lawyer," referencing the makeup mogul passing the bar exam to achieve her goal of becoming an attorney.
The Skims founder shared the set of photos just hours after the trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians dropped.
The video teases Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, and at the end, fans were treated to a quick peek into Davidson and Kardashian's romance, as he drops everything and runs into the bathroom after she asks him, "Babe, do you want to shower with me real quick?"
The cameo is the first time Davidson has appeared on screen in The Kardashians, though viewers did hear him crack a joke during a post-credits scene on the season 1 finale.
The mom-of-four was introducing her beau to her longtime colleague Paxy, admitting the crew member "knows everything about me ... she's probably seen my vagina." The SNL alum then quipped back, "More than me?"
Replied the reality TV vet, "Not more than you. But she's probably seen it."
As OK! previously reported, the duo are head over heels for each other, and the King of Staten Island lead has enjoyed getting to know her and ex Kanye West's kids.
"Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong," shared the source. "They are talking about the future."