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Donald Trump Is 'Clearly Not Well,' Claims Ex-Aide 

split of Stephanie Grisham and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Donald Trump staffer Stephanie Grisham joined the growing chorus of former allies focusing on the POTUS' failing health.

April 8 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

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Stephanie Grisham, President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, has joined the growing chorus calling the 79-year-old president unwell.

Her comments, posted on X on Tuesday, April 7, were prompted by Trump's recent rhetoric regarding Iran, specifically his threat that "a whole civilization will die tonight.”

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Source: @OMGrisham/X

Stephanie Grisham spoke out about the president on X.

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Grisham asserted that Trump's recent behavior is not just "Trump being Trump" and urged Congress to intervene, questioning where the leadership is while the president is "mentally slipping.”

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“This isn’t ‘just Trump being Trump’ & u ALL know it,” she wrote on X.

Grisham worked in Trump's administration and campaign for nearly six years, from early 2015 until her resignation on January 6, 2021.

She served as a campaign aide, press staffer, White House Press Secretary (July 2019–April 2020), and, finally, Chief of Staff to Melania Trump.

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image of The ex-staffer used to work closely with Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

The ex-staffer used to work closely with Melania Trump.

She described a January press conference as "bizarre even for him," noting it was low-energy and filled with rambling, off-topic tales.

“This presser is bizarre even for him,” Stephanie wrote on X. “It’s all the usual rambling, off-topic tales, half-truths, lies, ‘I’ve fixed everything - no one has ever seen anything like it’ stuff…but it’s low-energy & feels like he’s … mentally slipping. Congress, please wake up. Plz. #EmperorHasNoClothes.”

Stephanie predicted exactly what happened — that Donald would eventually back down from his aggressive threats against Iran and attempt to frame himself as a "hero" for doing so.

“He will back down from this madness & attempt to make himself out 2 b a hero instead. I'm going to ask again, where is the leadership in Congress? He's clearly not well (I don't enjoy saying that) & ur nowhere to b found,” she wrote.

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image of Donald Trump made a bold threat to Iran in early April.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made a bold threat to Iran in early April.

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Source: @Scaramucci/X

Former allies and critics on both sides of the aisle have called for invoking the 25th Amendment.

Focus on Donald’s mental health has sharpened since his shockingly obscene Easter Sunday threat to destroy Iran’s infrastructure, and it ramped up after his Tuesday threat to destroy the “whole civilization.”

Former allies and critics on both sides of the aisle have called for invoking the 25th Amendment, including former communications director Anthony Scaramucci and former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Are you serious right now? Are you not going to denounce this? Are you not going to seek the removal of this crazy person? This is your responsibility, that is what Article I of the Constitution is about,” Anthony posted to Senate Majority Leader John Thune on X.

image of The White House dismissed Stephanie Grisham's comments.
Source: MEGA

The White House dismissed Stephanie Grisham's comments.

The White House dismissed Stephanie's comments, with a spokesperson stating she "failed miserably" as press secretary and was seeking attention.

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster sarcastically told The Daily Beast: “Stephanie Grisham always wanted ‘2 b’ a great press secretary, but failed miserably and everyone knows it.”

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner told "The Daily Beast" podcast that he believes Trump has dementia and is deteriorating rapidly.

“He’s losing all the internal controls, and he’s more like an out-of-control mental patient — only here is somebody who has the nuclear button,” the doctor said.

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