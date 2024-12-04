Pete Hegseth Denies 'Drinking Problem' Rumors to Megyn Kelly Amid Rape Allegations
Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth denied claims he has an alcohol addiction.
On his recent appearance on the "Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Hegseth said men and women who used to serve with him in the military have been calling him up and telling him to keep "fighting" and using his "voice" as he faces allegations of racism, rape and creating hostile work environments.
When Megyn Kelly asked him if they were "upset" with him about the comments that have been made regarding his alleged alcoholism, Hegseth claimed he's "never had a drinking problem" in his life.
"No one’s ever approached me and said, you should really look at getting help for a drink. Never," he said. "I’ve never sought counseling, never sought help. I respect and appreciate people who— who do."
Hegseth argued many people who "come back from war" will have some beers or deal with "the demons you see on the battlefield" with alcohol.
"Unfortunately, tragically, for too many guys, it’s with the bottle and then it’s depression and even worse, suicide," he continued. "I mean, we’ve got an epidemic of that in our country. Thank God, by the grace of God, I found my chapters of purpose. They pulled me out of that."
The Fox News host's comments about his relationship with alcohol comes as his nomination as Secretary of Defense appears to hang in the balance. Several GOP senators have voiced concerns about his ability to serve in the high-profile position due to his experience, as well as his controversial history.
According to a police report filed in 2017, Hegseth was accused of forcibly preventing a woman from leaving a hotel room before allegedly sexually assaulting her. However, Hegseth's attorney claimed the accusations were investigated and allegedly found to be false.
A staunch conservative and former Army National Guard officer, Hegseth has also bashed what he refers to as the "warped, woke, and caustic policies of our current military" and admitted he thinks women should not be allowed to serve in combat roles.
"Everything about men and women serving together makes the situation more complicated, and complication in combat, means casualties are worse," he explained his views during an interview on "The Shawn Ryan Show" podcast. "It hasn't made us more effective, hasn't made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated."