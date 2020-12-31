Another one bites the dust! Peter Weber announced that he and Kelley Flanagan have parted ways after getting together earlier this year.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo of himself watching the sunset with the brunette babe, 28.

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” he continued. “Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Of course, people were upset the two are going their separate ways after meeting on The Bachelor. One person wrote, “Did not see that coming,” while another echoed, “That’s such sad news, Pete. But a very mature, respectful announcement from a pure gentleman.” A third user added, “How is Barb taking this?” referring to Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber.

The split comes as a surprise since the handsome hunk just announced that they were planning on moving to New York City together. “So grateful Kell was on board with the move,” he wrote on Instagram. “I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I’m just barely crossing it off the list.”

The former flames found love after Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season finale. However, Weber and Sluss called it quits, and he quickly moved on with runner-up Madison Prewett, but their relationship quickly fizzled.

In March — just weeks after the finale — Weber was spotted in Chicago visiting Flanagan. Fans immediately suspected that the two were together, but they didn’t confirm they were an item until later on.

Even though rumors swirled in November that Weber was going to propose, they cleared the air about their relationship status. “We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We are very happy!”

“We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time,” she added. “We don’t need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re happy and we’re living life.”

Guess it just didn’t work out!