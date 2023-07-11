Donald Trump Lashes Out at Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for Staying Neutral in Caucus: 'I Don't Invite Her to Events'
Donald Trump has added another name to his list of enemies.
The ex-POTUS lashed out at Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds after it was revealed she stayed neutral in her state's first-in-the-nation caucus.
Trump, 77, took aim at the 63-year-old in a Monday, July 10, Truth Social post.
"I love Iowa, protected & expanded Ethanol, got 28 Billion Dollars from China for our great Farmers, ended the Estate (Death!) Tax on farms, made the best TRADE deals in history (USMCA, China, & many more), introduced the World to our FARMERS, & kept Iowa’s 'First in the Nation' status," he declared before calling out Reynolds.
"I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won," he continued. "Now, she wants to remain 'NEUTRAL.' I don’t invite her to events!"
He concluded his post by claiming Ron DeSantis — who he referred to as 'DeSanctus' — was "down 45 points."
- Jack White Slams Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson for Treating 'Racist, Con Man' Donald Trump 'With Any Level of Respect'
- Donald Trump's Top Officials Were Allegedly 'Terrified' He Would Launch Nukes Against North Korea During Presidency
- Donald Trump Stoops to an Embarrassing New Low as He Claims Cocaine in White House Was for Use by 'Crooked Joe'
His animosity may also stem from Reynolds' public support of DeSantis, as she told Republicans in March, "He is just getting warmed up. This guy is a man on a mission."
The former host of The Apprentice most recently bashed DeSantis, 44, during a Las Vegas rally over the weekend.
"I said, listen Ron, you're so dead that if Abraham Lincoln and George Washington came back from the dead, and if they put their hands and hearts together and prayed … nothing is going to change. Ron, you are gone," he stated, insisting DeSantis has no chance at winning the 2024 nomination.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm not a big fan of his and he's highly overrated," the father-of-five continued. "The one thing you have to remember, when a politician comes out with an initial plan and then they go into a corner because they're getting killed. Because he's getting killed. Well, he also has no personality. That helps, right?"
Just a few days prior, Trump took a jab at his rival during a Fourth of July party, as guests believed he played The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" to mock the Florida governor's poll numbers.