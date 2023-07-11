Donald Trump Lashes Out at Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for Staying Neutral in Caucus: 'I Don't Invite Her to Events'

His animosity may also stem from Reynolds' public support of DeSantis, as she told Republicans in March, "He is just getting warmed up. This guy is a man on a mission."

The former host of The Apprentice most recently bashed DeSantis, 44, during a Las Vegas rally over the weekend.

"I said, listen Ron, you're so dead that if Abraham Lincoln and George Washington came back from the dead, and if they put their hands and hearts together and prayed … nothing is going to change. Ron, you are gone," he stated, insisting DeSantis has no chance at winning the 2024 nomination.