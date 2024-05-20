Piers Morgan Is a 'Mental Case' Who 'Smells' Bad, Claims Woman Who Allegedly Inspired 'Baby Reindeer'
Fiona Harvey, the woman believed to have inspired Baby Reindeer's stalker character, has a bone to pick with Piers Morgan after their viral May 9 interview.
Harvey claimed that aside from "a piddling £250 [$318 USD]," she hasn't made a single cent from the interview — which can't be said for the British TV personality.
This week, Harvey took to Facebook to air out her complaints, insulting Morgan, 59, in the process.
"Piers Morgan wears ill-fitting suits ... and he smells," she claimed. "Folk would watch my interview with Piers just because of the Baby Reindeer obsession they have, but in general, no one much watches his shows."
"He’s 60 or something. You’d think by now he’d have learned some manners — no, not him," she insisted. "He’s looking dreadful with that white hair. He just couldn’t be civil off camera. He was just grunting, not like a normal human being. I think he’s physically ill as well as being a mental case."
Harvey continued to slam his physical appearance and his personality, spilling, "I read a snippet online that Piers felt very sorry for me but he feels sorry for no one. His staff were being so nice and saying everything was OK but when I went in to meet him he could barely look at me. It was all a big act. He didn’t even say goodbye and only got the photograph taken with me because he needed it for the publicity."
"I also think he’s ill. He was very pale, white as a sheet under those TV cameras and he looked very drawn. He’s lost a lot of weight. Is he ill? You do wonder," she pondered before going back to her financial request.
"I have not signed a contract for the interview, and I will be seeking far more than a piddling £250. I’d settle for a million," she noted.
"If I can’t get that show to shut down easily, if they don’t give me the money — and I’m talking £1million [$1.27 million] — politicians will shut the show down. If the behavior of Netflix has been discussed in Parliament as it has been discussed all over the country, then the show will be shut down — as simple as that. I want at least £1million and they know it."
Morgan has yet to respond to her words, though an insider close to the broadcaster told a news outlet, "We agreed a standard appearance fee with Fiona and paid for her hair and make-up and car."
Daily Record and Daily Star reported on Harvey's words.