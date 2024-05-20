Piers Morgan Is a 'Mental Case' Who 'Smells' Bad, Claims Woman Who Allegedly Inspired 'Baby Reindeer'

"He’s 60 or something. You’d think by now he’d have learned some manners — no, not him," she insisted. "He’s looking dreadful with that white hair. He just couldn’t be civil off camera. He was just grunting, not like a normal human being. I think he’s physically ill as well as being a mental case."

Harvey continued to slam his physical appearance and his personality, spilling, "I read a snippet online that Piers felt very sorry for me but he feels sorry for no one. His staff were being so nice and saying everything was OK but when I went in to meet him he could barely look at me. It was all a big act. He didn’t even say goodbye and only got the photograph taken with me because he needed it for the publicity."