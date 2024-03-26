Piers Morgan Insists Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leaked Story About Messaging Kate Middleton After Her Cancer Announcement
Kate Middleton surprised the world when she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer, and hours after the news broke, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement about the Princess of Wales' condition.
Aside from their public comments, ITV's royal editor Chris Ship shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the couple reached out to Kate privately before commenting on her health. Despite Ship's royal update, Piers Morgan shared on Good Morning Britain that he thinks the duo leaked the news to the press. According to the television presenter, he was told "alarming things" about the Sussexes' approach to Kate's condition.
On Friday, March 22, Kate updated the public on her well-being after months of rumors spreading about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported the Sussexes supported Kate's decision to keep her medical information to herself.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in the statement.
Despite the Sussexes' kind message, Tom Quinn shared that Prince William gave “hardly the kind of warm informal response," adding the family “should make up and let bygones be bygones."
“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the royal family and so they can’t be trusted,” Quinn told an outlet.
Morgan was quoted by The Mirror.