Piers Morgan Slams 'Hypocrite' Stephen Colbert for His 'Pathetically Disingenuous' Apology to Kate Middleton

"His pitiful excuse for a non-apology last night, in which he didn’t say sorry, suggested that it was only once Kate’s illness turned out to be cancer that his 'jokes' became something he should feel bad about," he continued in his rant. "Frankly, I find that claim rather hard to believe given that when I watched his taunting, vile monologue on March 12, it looked to me like he was deliberately pouring gasoline onto the fire of Kate’s misery as she battled a serious health condition. Yet despite widespread fury, he refuses to even apologize for it. What I find so odd about all this is that he knows better than anyone what it’s like for a family to endure pain, after losing his father and two of his brothers in a plane crash when he was just 10 years old. That horrendous incident doubtless guides his determination to 'influence public opinion for the better' and to 'not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.' Yet there he was, knowing a mother of three young children had a serious health issue, falsely informing the world that her husband cheated on her with one of her friends. It’s hard to imagine a more disgusting failure to live up to a self-imposed standard."