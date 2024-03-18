Piers Morgan Shames Those Making Jokes About Kate Middleton Drama Despite Previously Questioning If the Monarchy 'Is Hiding Something'
Piers Morgan is defending the royal family.
As more and more people share their own conspiracy theories as to whether something more serious is going down with Kate Middleton than just recovering from her January surgery, the British TV personality believes the public needs to stop spreading gossip about the situation.
On social media, the star reposted a message from Jemimah Goldsmith that read, "I fear that all the Kate and William ‘jokes’ on social media and especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight. It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people."
Morgan added his own two cents by writing on top of the post, "This 👇👇."
The words about Colbert are referring to when the comedian brought up the unconfirmed rumors that William cheated on his wife with Lady Rose Hanbury during an episode of his late night show.
Morgan's comments signal a change in his thinking, as earlier in the week, he admitted he's been wondering if the monarchy could be "hiding something" as the ordeal continues to play out.
"Was it actually taken last week?" he asked of the picture the Princess of Wales admitted to editing. "They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released?"
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" he continued to ponder.
"Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories," Morgan added. "On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they're hiding something."
"I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening," he noted. "I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us — we're not there."
As OK! reported, the palace revealed in January that Kate would be staying out of the spotlight until at least April so she could properly recover, but social media quickly began to spread rumors that something else was going on.
When a photo of Carole Middleton driving Kate around in London surfaced, many people believed the woman in the passenger seat was a body double for several reasons.
"Different face, bad wig, missing mole, car has 5 wheels, driver doesn’t wear sunglasses. Suddenly driving Audi instead of Range Rover. No security," one individual said of the alleged loopholes in the grainy photo.