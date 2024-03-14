Prince William Is 'Hiding Something,' Claims Piers Morgan as He's Heard 'Alarming' Things About Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan has now chimed in on what he thinks is going on with Kate Middleton and the royal family.
"Was it actually taken last week?" Morgan, 58, said about the image in question. "They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released."
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" he asked, referring to the photo, posted on March 10, which showed Kate alongside her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
"Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories," Morgan added. "On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they're hiding something."
Morgan then alluded to something going on behind the scenes.
"I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us — we're not there," he claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the palace announced Kate's surgery in mid-January, but she's only been spotted out a few times.
Since then, she posted a photo for Mother's Day, but people quickly dissected it and noticed it was altered.
One day later, she fessed up.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
To make matters worse, there are rumors circulating that Prince William stepped out on their marriage, especially after Kate was not seen with her wedding ring.
“It’s deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it’s not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated," a source told an outlet. "What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?"