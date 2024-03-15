Prince William Shouldn't 'Forgive' Prince Harry After They Failed to Reunite at Princess Diana Event, Piers Morgan Insists
Prince William and Prince Harry couldn't put their differences aside to honor their late mother, Princess Diana. On Thursday, March 14, The Diana Awards were held, and the Duke of Sussex didn't make his virtual appearance until the Prince of Wales left the event. Harry's longtime critic Piers Morgan supported William's decision to avoid his sibling.
During the ceremony, William shared that Diana “taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back, that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life” and that her legacy “is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work.”
Morgan wrote in a column that William and Kate were forced to “silently endure” being “repeatedly attacked” by Harry and Meghan Markle. The British journalist later admitted that it was “sad” to see “Diana’s beloved sons so estranged they can’t even pay tribute to her memory at the same time.”
After leaving the royal fold in 2020, the Sussexes publicly complained about the Windsors.
"All the putrid garbage Harry and Meghan have slung at the royals the past few years," the editor shared. “Why is anyone remotely surprised Prince William would rather stick his head in an exploding volcano that occupy the same orbit as his brother?”
“Yes, I know, lots of people wish William could find it in his bruised, angry heart to be the bigger man and forgive Harry," he continued. "But honestly, if one of my two brothers had done to me and my family what the treasonous Duke of Hypocrisy had done to his family, there’s not a cat in h----’s chance of me ever forgiving them (and they would feel the same if it was the other way round)."
Before releasing their tell-all series with Netflix, the American-based royals alluded to the royal family being racists during their 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.
Morgan was tired of the pair's "Oprah whine-a-thon" and "royal privacy-shredding six-part Netflix series, adding that "they’ve lined their pockets with gazillions of grubby dollars in the process makes the selling out of their family even more despicable.”
“So no, William shouldn’t just forgive and forget. He should keep Harry in the self-imposed social Siberia that his loathsome disloyalty deserves," he concluded.
OK! previously reported Michael Cole was disappointed in Harry's response to Kate's recent abdominal surgery.
“Even in families where there is a falling out, when people are really up against it, even the worst rows are patched up," Cole said on GB News. “I think it is quite deplorable when it’s Prince Harry, who was so close to his brother and the Princess of Wales."
“I cannot stop thinking about their mother, the late, much missed Diana. She would be so upset about this," the commentator continued. “She thought those boys would always be there for each other. To see what has happened, she would be distressed in the extreme. I am so glad she is not here to see it because it would break her heart.”
Morgan wrote for The Sun.