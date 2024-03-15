Prince William Shouldn't 'Forgive' Prince Harry After They Failed to Reunite at Princess Diana Event, Piers Morgan Insists

After leaving the royal fold in 2020, the Sussexes publicly complained about the Windsors.

"All the putrid garbage Harry and Meghan have slung at the royals the past few years," the editor shared. “Why is anyone remotely surprised Prince William would rather stick his head in an exploding volcano that occupy the same orbit as his brother?”

“Yes, I know, lots of people wish William could find it in his bruised, angry heart to be the bigger man and forgive Harry," he continued. "But honestly, if one of my two brothers had done to me and my family what the treasonous Duke of Hypocrisy had done to his family, there’s not a cat in h----’s chance of me ever forgiving them (and they would feel the same if it was the other way round)."