or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Piers Morgan Urges Palace to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles After 'Disrespecting' Monarchy During Australia Trip

inset and image of Sussexes and piers Morgan
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again on his YouTube show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan is demanding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relinquish their royal titles following their recent Australia tour.

The British journalist, 61, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again during a heated debate on a recent episode of his YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored,

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @piersmorgan/YouTube

Piers Morgan blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on his talk show.

"I find it honest what they [Harry and Meghan] are doing in Australia. You may find it vulgar. Finally she said 'call me Meg.' She didn't even demand to be introduced as Duchess," guest Tessa Dunlop noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Back From The Firm in 2020

image of prince harry and Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

Morgan shook his head and claimed the Sussex moniker shouldn't be used in a public setting.

Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, infamously left The Firm in January 2020 and made the move to California. The couple flew Down Under earlier this month for a four-day tour of cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan Compared Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals to the Sussexes

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed Down Under for a four-day tour on April 14.

Despite no longer being senior members of the royal family, they have consistently used their titles since then.

"Okay, let's quit the Duchess b-------. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? No, I'm from Sussex," Morgan blasted. "Piss off!"

He then touched upon the former Prince Andrew, whose scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein painted the monarchy in a negative light.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan doesn't believe the Sussexes should use their royal titles.

"I've always made it clear that Andrew's offenses to me are far more egregious than anything Harry and Meghan have done," Morgan explained.

"I've never said anything different, and I wouldn't say that now. However the commonality of it is where through any of your actions, you dishonor and disrespect the reputation of the institution of the monarchy or the royal family, then there is now an established mechanism with the Andrew situation to remove their titles," he said.

The ex-Duke of York, 66, had his royal titles and patronages yanked away from him by King Charles in October 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Can't Un-Royal Prince Harry'

image of prince harry and Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still use their royal monikers after leaving the royal family.

However, Dunlop wasn't having it, firing back: "First of all, you can't un-royal Harry."

"You just un-royaled Andrew?" Morgan slammed, adding there are stark differences between Harry and Andrew's situations.

"That was really uncomfortable when you sat there Neanderthal-style, placing Harry in the same bracket as Andrew," Dunlop said.

The historian insisted the public's view of the Spare author and the Suits star was crafted by certain media narratives. "I was cringing here, and I believe – I know they're your friends – did you cringe when he was placing Harry alongside Andrew? You can't put them in the same... but actually, Piers did," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.