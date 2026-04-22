Piers Morgan Urges Palace to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles After 'Disrespecting' Monarchy During Australia Trip
April 22 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan is demanding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relinquish their royal titles following their recent Australia tour.
The British journalist, 61, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again during a heated debate on a recent episode of his YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored,
"I find it honest what they [Harry and Meghan] are doing in Australia. You may find it vulgar. Finally she said 'call me Meg.' She didn't even demand to be introduced as Duchess," guest Tessa Dunlop noted.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Back From The Firm in 2020
Morgan shook his head and claimed the Sussex moniker shouldn't be used in a public setting.
Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, infamously left The Firm in January 2020 and made the move to California. The couple flew Down Under earlier this month for a four-day tour of cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.
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Despite no longer being senior members of the royal family, they have consistently used their titles since then.
"Okay, let's quit the Duchess b-------. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? No, I'm from Sussex," Morgan blasted. "Piss off!"
He then touched upon the former Prince Andrew, whose scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein painted the monarchy in a negative light.
"I've always made it clear that Andrew's offenses to me are far more egregious than anything Harry and Meghan have done," Morgan explained.
"I've never said anything different, and I wouldn't say that now. However the commonality of it is where through any of your actions, you dishonor and disrespect the reputation of the institution of the monarchy or the royal family, then there is now an established mechanism with the Andrew situation to remove their titles," he said.
The ex-Duke of York, 66, had his royal titles and patronages yanked away from him by King Charles in October 2025.
'You Can't Un-Royal Prince Harry'
However, Dunlop wasn't having it, firing back: "First of all, you can't un-royal Harry."
"You just un-royaled Andrew?" Morgan slammed, adding there are stark differences between Harry and Andrew's situations.
"That was really uncomfortable when you sat there Neanderthal-style, placing Harry in the same bracket as Andrew," Dunlop said.
The historian insisted the public's view of the Spare author and the Suits star was crafted by certain media narratives. "I was cringing here, and I believe – I know they're your friends – did you cringe when he was placing Harry alongside Andrew? You can't put them in the same... but actually, Piers did," she said.