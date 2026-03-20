Megyn Kelly Weighs In: Podcast Host Dives Into New 'Theory' Regarding Nancy Guthrie Case
March 20 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET
Security experts Will Geddes and James Hamilton appeared on the Thursday, March 19, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” to discuss the possibility that a transnational criminal group could be behind the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie.
The experts debated whether an organized international criminal organization might be involved, which could complicate DNA matching and investigative efforts.
Nancy was reportedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.
Inside Megyn Kelly's Theory
Megyn and her guests highlighted a "crucial" detail from Savannah’s public appeal — that her mother was taken "from her bed"— a fact previously unconfirmed by law enforcement.
James, a former FBI special agent and security expert, speculated that perhaps the reason investigators have come up empty-handed in the DNA identification is that the suspect or suspects aren’t from the United States.
“That might point toward this theory of, you know, it was a criminal transnational criminal group, and that's why we're not getting any DNA hits,” he explained.
Megyn explained that former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindafer said an FBI spokesperson said they're posting billboards in cities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and California with pictures of Nancy.
“You could draw conclusions from this,” Megyn said, adding that Jennifer had previously asked if investigators had the DNA sample’s origin.
“Is the person of Mexican descent?” Jennifer asked in an article Megyn read on her podcast.
“I bet that DNA has already provided some answers. The FBI did not randomly choose where those billboards should go. There was a reason,” Jennifer said.
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Megyn asked international security expert Will what he made of that, and he replied, “I think I think there's every good chance that they may have some profiling there in terms of ethnicity."
“So those locations of those billboards could be very relevant to specific ethnicities and specific communities,” he added.
The experts also broke down evidence involving a "WiFi jammer" possibly used by the intruder and analyzed doorbell camera footage showing a masked suspect.
Where Is Nancy Guthrie?
While several theories regarding cartel involvement have circulated online due to the proximity of her Tucson home to the U.S.-Mexico border, investigators have pushed back against these claims.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have stated there is no reliable proof of cartel or foreign group involvement. Investigators currently believe the crime may have local ties rather than extending into Mexico.
Authorities believe the matriarch was specifically targeted and forcibly taken from her home.