CNN Anchor Don Lemon's Most Cringeworthy Comments

In February of this year, after presidential hopeful Nikki Haley emphasized the need for a younger POTUS, Lemon argued that Haley was no longer in her "prime" as a woman.

His cohost, Poppy Harlow, questioned whether he was referring to "prime for child bearing" or "prime for being president," but Lemon simply doubled down on his comments without elaborating further.

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," he replied at the time. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."