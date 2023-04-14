What Is Don Lemon's Net Worth? Inside The Scandal-Plagued CNN Star's Finances
Though Don Lemon has landed himself in hot water on countless occasions, he's maintained a steady cash flow over the years.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the journalist currently has a net worth of $12 million, with the bulk of his money stemming from countless TV gigs.
It's estimated that Lemon, 57, pulls in $4 million each year via his CNN contract, but in the past, he's also worked for The Today Show and NBC Nightly News. One of his biggest accomplishments was getting his own show on CNN, Don Lemon Tonight, which ran from 2014 to 2022.
In addition, the star has earned big bucks from his two books.
Amid all his success are plenty of scandals, his most recent dealing with allegations of misogyny. The ordeal went down in February when he was discussing Nikki Haley's potential presidential bid.
"She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he stated on CNN This Morning of the 51-year-old politician. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
After sparking tons of backlash, the anchor was absent from the show for two days, but he then issued an apology on social media, admitting, "The reference I made to a woman’s 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. "
"A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally," the star added. "I have countless women in my life who prove that every day,"
CNN CEO Chris Licht also revealed Lemon was taking action to right his wrongs.
"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," he wrote in a message to network employees. "It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."