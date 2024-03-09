Porsha Williams' Friends 'Warned Her About Getting Married So Fast' to Simon Guobadia: 'Too Much Too Soon'
Porsha Williams' friends warned her about jumping into marriage with Simon Guobadia.
According to insiders close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, she was well-aware of how crazy it was for her to tie the knot with the businessman, 57, months after meeting him.
"It was a case of too much too soon," the source spilled of the estranged couple, who wed in November 2022 and split in February 2024. "Porsha’s friends warned her about getting married so fast."
"They married after getting caught up in the romance, but reality hit soon enough," a second insider claimed of their doomed love.
As OK! previously reported, after Williams filed to end their union in February, the Bravo star demanded their prenuptial agreement be enforced by the court.
“Wife is hopeful the parties will reach an agreement settling all issues pending between them; however, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly," the legal documents read.
Williams made it clear that while the two are working through their divorce agreement, there should be no shared property sold. "After a petition for divorce has been filed, no transfer of property by either party, except a bona fide transfer in payment of preexisting debts, shall pass title so as to avoid the vesting thereof according to the final verdict of the jury in the case," the legal papers stated.
"Pending the final determination by the court of the right of either party to alimony, neither party shall make any substantial change in the assets of the parties’ estate except in the course of ordinary business affairs and except for bona fide transfers for value," the documents read.
The reality star, who listed the relationship as "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," has big shot attorney Randall Kessler representing her in the legal proceedings.
Despite the activist moving forward with making the split official, Guobadia has preached about his undying love for Williams. "I don’t give up easily. I will never give up on someone I love. I don’t care how high we are or how low we are," he wrote on social media.
"You are still legally married until divorced. Keep on going @iamsimonguobadia. Praying for you and your wife's reconciliation," one person penned below the post, while another added, "That’s right, Simon work for your Wife! ❤ Don’t give up."
Star spoke to sources close to Williams.