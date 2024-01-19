NeNe Leakes Says Former Best Friend Kim Zolciak is 'Having a Hard Time' With Her Messy Split From Kroy Biermann
NeNe Leakes has shown her support for Kim Zolciak.
When The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, 56, was asked about her former best friend's dramatic split from her husband, Kroy Biermann, Leakes revealed she recently ran into Zolciak, 45, and got an update about how she's been navigating the heartbreak.
"I saw her in a restaurant a couple of days ago," the former Bravo star revealed. "She said she was having a hard time."
Leakes remarked how "great" the "Tardy for the Party" singer looked, but added, "Other than that, we just kept it positive. Nobody ever wants to see a family breakup. There are kids involved."
"I hope they can figure it out whether it's together or apart. Because your happiness and peace are the most important," she added.
The Glee actress and Zolciak starred in the first season of the Georgia franchise together in 2008. However, much like the mom-of-six's relationship with the ex-NFL player, 38, she and Leakes had numerous vitriolic feuds throughout their relationship.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and Biermann first called it quits last May when the former athlete attempted to file for divorce after they were hit with a $1 million tax lien from the IRS. However, over the summer, the two reconciled — only for Biermann to seek to legally end their marriage once again in August.
"The saddest part is how excited and hopeful the kids get, only to have the good times come crashing down again because the calm only lasts a little while," a source said about their young kiddos, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10.
"It’s this toxic cycle where they get into huge, scary fights and then make up and things are good for a little while," the insider added.
While the two have continued to ride the rollercoaster of their relationship, Zolciak, Biermann and their children have stayed put in their shared mansion all while trying to keep it from foreclosure.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," a source explained. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye."
"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," the source noted.
TMZ spoke with Leakes about Zolciak.