Porsha Williams Demands Prenuptial Agreement Enforced in Impending Divorce From Simon Guobadia

porsha williams demands prenuptial agreement divorce simon guobadia pp
Source: bravo;@iamsimonguobadia/instagram
By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Porsha Williams is making sure her prenup is acted upon in her divorce from Simon Guobadia.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, and the businessman, 57, signed a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot in 2022.

procha williams bravo
Source: bravo

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia signed a prenup in 2022.

Per the divorce petition, the former couple, whose official date of marriage was listed as November 25, 2022, have been “living in a bona fide state of separation.”

The legal papers stated Williams was "entitled to a divorce from Husband on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken … and there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

The Bravo star noted the agreement, signed on November 17, 2022, "sets forth each party's separate property interests and marital property interests."

porsha williams divorce iamsimonguobadia
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/instagram

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia married in November 2022.

"Wife requests that said Prenuptial Agreement be enforced by this Court and be made a part of this Court’s Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce," Williams' lawyer made clear.

“Wife is hopeful the parties will reach an agreement settling all issues pending between them; however, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly," the petition continued.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum requested that Guobadia cover her legal fees. The former pair do not share any children.

porsha williams divorce iamsimonguobadia
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/instagram

Porsha Williams requested the prenup be enforced in her divorce from Simon Guobadia.

Williams also requested that her estranged partner does not sell off any property during their legal battle, per the documents.

"After a petition for divorce has been filed, no transfer of property by either party, except a bona fide transfer in payment of preexisting debts, shall pass title so as to avoid the vesting thereof according to the final verdict of the jury in the case," the papers explained.

"Pending the final determination by the court of the right of either party to alimony, neither party shall make any substantial change in the assets of the parties’ estate except in the course of ordinary business affairs and except for bona fide transfers for value," the petition noted.

porsha williams says marriage simon guobadia irretrievably broken ig
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/instagram

Porsha Williams demanded Simon Guobadia not sell any property during their legal battle.

Source: OK!

Williams' demands for Guobadia during the process continued as she instructed him "not to destroy, conceal, or alter any video, audio, paper, or electronic files or other data in connection with this pending litigation, including, but not limited to, any of the following items that are either presently in your possession or control, or which may come into your possession while this case is ongoing: any financial records or statements; all income records; all tax records; all expense records; all recordings or evidence reflecting relevant conduct by either party; any item that supports any defense raised by you to this complaint’ and/or any item which supports any claim made by you in any counterclaim or pleading filed in this matter," the paper read.

"You are further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including without limitation adverse inferences against you at trial, as well as an award of expenses and attorney fees necessitate by such conduct," the legal document stated.

