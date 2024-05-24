Justin Bieber Looks So Happy With Pregnant Wife Hailey as Singer Prepares to Become a Dad for the First Time: Photos
There will be one less lonely couple after Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, welcome their first child together.
The pop star seems beyond excited amid Hailey's pregnancy, as he took to Instagram with adorable photos of the lovebirds after revealing the big news earlier this month.
On Thursday, May 23, Justin showed off his wife's growing baby bump by sharing a series of images highlighting the spouses' recent trip to Japan.
In the first photo, Justin and Hailey could be seen leaning in for a steamy smooch, as the Rhode Skin founder's expanding belly peeked through a buttoned black blazer, which she paired with low rise blue jeans, black loafers and a matching belt.
The "Baby" singer sported a similar style to his wife's, donning a black button-up jacket, gray trousers, green and black loafers, a white and green baseball hat and black sunglasses.
In the second snap, Hailey and Justin appeared to slightly change their outfits while staring at the camera with straight faces.
This time, the model opted to keep her blazer open with a thin white button-up top peeking out from underneath. Hailey removed the belt she wore in her last look but kept on the same pair of shoes.
Justin went for an all-black outfit aside from a white shirt sticking out of his leather jacket and a plaid hat.
In one of the images, the "Peaches" singer can be seen sweetly smiling wide while sitting on a random stool and holding up two peace signs.
Shortly after her husband uploaded his post, Hailey re-shared one of the photos to her Instagram Story and called the couple "mom and dad."
It's been a thrilling time for Hailey and Justin, as in addition to the pregnancy news, they revealed they recently renewed their vows after more than five years of marriage.
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled how the longtime lovers are "really excited to welcome a baby into this world."
"They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them," the insider shared, noting: "It’s no secret that Hailey and Justin have had their issues."
Plus, Hailey and Justin have reportedly already picked out a name for their little one!
"They have a name that they think is perfect," a separate source revealed earlier this month. "They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."
"Everyone is excited for them," the insider expressed. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."