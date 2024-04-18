Lala Kent Shares Another Nude Baby Bump Photo Despite Backlash: 'Keep Clutching Your Pearls'
Lala Kent is treating fans to another nude pregnancy selfie!
The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 17, to highlight her growing baby bump and send a clear message to the people criticizing her for baring it all on social media.
"Keep clutching your pearls, Jans," Kent — who also has 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett — wrote alongside the picture of herself with a towel covering her private areas. "I’ll be dropping triple B’s on you for the next 5 months. Try not to have a heart attack over it."
The "Feeling You" artist flaunted her growing belly as she attended the first weekend of Coachella 2024 with costar Scheana Shay. "Went to the desert 🌵 Hit Coachella with the ultimate plus one 🤰," she captioned a slew of snaps from the festival where their other cast member James Kennedy played a set at the Neon Carnival.
"I wore sparkles & boots ✨ I brought b------, bump, and bum out 🍑 Attended my version of Neon Carnival (SunChips, Uncrustables, a word search, and Dateline in the bed) 👅 Then packed & made it back in time for boo boo. 10 out of 10, not one complaint 🤍💃😌," she noted of the fun-filled weekend.
Kent recently made headlines for boldly unfollowing Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney on social media after the taping of the hit reality series' Season 11 reunion.
- Lala Kent Shockingly Unfollows 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Amid Rumored Feud
- Lala Kent Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in the Nude After Revealing Gender of Baby No. 2: Photo
- Jax Taylor Claims 'Vanderpump Rules' Is 'Scripted,' Says Only the First Seasons Were 'Organic' in Strange Rant: Watch
"I thought it wasn't a group going into Season 11. I don't know what it's like with the rest of them, but I kind of look at them a little differently," the Give Them Lala author said in a recent interview about how she's felt about her fellow cast members recently.
"I feel like these people who I thought were so honest are actually not. I was feeling like, 'Oh we got some fraudulence in the mix,'" she noted before being asked who she was specifically referring to.
"There's just something about her. There's just something about her. Or there's nothing about her. You guys make the call," Kent hinted, clearly referring to Madix and Maloney, the co-founders of Something About Her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tension between the mother-of-one and the Chicago actress, 38, seemed to mount during recent episodes of VPR as Kent eased up on Madix's cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval — much to Madix's dismay.
"I haven't been in that space for so long that I just, even though that reunion and this season was wonky, I feel really proud of the growth that I've had this past year," Kent admitted. "I've let a lot of anger go and I wake up and I find a reason to be grateful."