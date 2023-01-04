OK Magazine
Pregnant Rumer Willis Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Instagram Snap

Source: mega
Jan. 4 2023

Rumer Willis is capturing the precious moments of pregnancy!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snapshot showing off her growing baby bump weeks after announcing she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

pregnant rumer willis flaunts growing baby bump instagram photo
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

In the adorable photo, Rumer put her bump on full display, sitting on her bed with her legs crossed while her white cat — who was nestled against her belly — peered quizzically up at the camera.

BRUCE WILLIS CELEBRATES HOLIDAYS WITH WIFE EMMA HEMING, EX DEMI MOORE & ALL 5 OF HIS DAUGHTERS: PHOTOS!

Rumer announced she was expecting in late December, and as OK! previously reported, the 34-year-old's parents — action star Bruce Willis and G.I. Jane actress Demi Moore — couldn't be more thrilled at the prospect of being grandparents.

scout rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," a source spilled on Thursday, December 22, of the Die Hard actor. "He loves having a big family."

BRUCE WILLIS & WIFE EMMA HEMING SEND WARM WISHES TO DEMI MOORE ON 60TH BIRTHDAY: 'WE LOVE YOU INSIDE & OUT'

Meanwhile, Moore took to social media to gush on how excited she is for her daughter and their growing brood.

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," Demi captioned a picture of a recent doctor visit. "It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

emma heming slams haters drama queen bruce willis aphasia
Source: mega

"So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family," Rumer replied to her mother's post on Wednesday, December 21. "I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys."

Source: OK!

This happy news comes months after her father, Bruce, revealed that he was stepping back from his busy acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia — a neurological disorder that effects cognitive abilities such as speech and memory.

However, despite his health battle, their blended family — Bruce also has Scout and Tallulah with Demi, and daughters Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming — havs grown even closer together.

"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," Emma said at the time. "For us, as a family, it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."

