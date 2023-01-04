Pregnant Rumer Willis Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Instagram Snap

In the adorable photo, Rumer put her bump on full display, sitting on her bed with her legs crossed while her white cat — who was nestled against her belly — peered quizzically up at the camera.

Rumer announced she was expecting in late December, and as OK! previously reported, the 34-year-old's parents — action star Bruce Willis and G.I. Jane actress Demi Moore — couldn't be more thrilled at the prospect of being grandparents.