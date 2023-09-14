Donald Trump Claims the Democrats Started a 'Very Dangerous' Process After Hunter Biden Indictment
Donald Trump has weighed in on Hunter Biden's bombshell indictment. The embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform shortly after the news hit headlines, claiming that Democrats have set a "dangerous" precedent.
"This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden," the 77-year-old wrote on Thursday, September 14. "One down, Eleven to go!"
"The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country," he continued. "They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Hunter was indicted on three counts for the possession of a gun while using narcotics on Thursday, September 14.
Two counts were related to paperwork that the 53-year-old filled out when purchasing the weapon in 2018. The third count was for possessing a gun while while under the influence of illegal drugs or being addicted to drugs.
The indictment alleged that Hunter marked that he "was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."
This comes after Donald made U.S. history when he became the first current or former POTUS to be criminally charged.
A grand jury voted to indict the controversial politician for the first time on March 30 for allegedly falsifying business documents related to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. A few months later, he was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
His third indictment was connected to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election to include his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
A few weeks later, he was hit with a fourth indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.