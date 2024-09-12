'Old Man Looks Lost': President Joe Biden Mocked for Awkward Photo-Op With Kids Wearing Pro-Trump Attire at Pennsylvania Firehouse
President Joe Biden was ridiculed for an awkward viral photo of the 81-year-old commander-in-chief surrounded by kids wearing various pro-Trump attire during a recent stop in Pennsylvania.
Several Biden critics flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, where they shared the images from the firehouse photo-op and poked fun at the elderly president for "hanging around the wrong crowd."
One X user posted the image along with a clip of Biden wearing another man's Trump hat and wrote, "Take 5 seconds to zoom in on Biden. Then look at all of the Donald Trump gear on these kids. The old man looks lost."
Another user commented, "Joe Biden looks absolutely shook surrounded by kids wearing MAGA shirts."
A third person defended Biden's visit to a predominately Trump-supporting firehouse, writing, "To be fair, more than anything, this shows that he respects people's rights to vote for whoever they like, and it isn't personal. Wish others would realize that."
Biden brought beer and pizza to the firehouse following a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 memorial for United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists and crashed in rural Pennsylvania rather than hitting its intended target after passengers stormed the cockpit.
While at the firehouse, an elderly man handed the president his red "Trump 2024" hat, and Biden briefly wore it, leading the crowd to cheer for him before he handed it back with a grin.
The viral photos have fed into a conspiracy theory spread by Trump and MAGA supporters who claim the president "hates" Vice President Kamala Harris after she became the Democratic nominee for president.
During the recent presidential debate, the Republican nominee said, "She got no votes. He got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? He got 14 millions and they threw him out of office."
"And you know what, I'll give you a little secret: he hates her," Trump insisted. "He can't stand her."
Harris refused to respond to the claim and moved on to other questions she was asked.
As OK! previously reported, President Biden attended a series of events surrounding the 9/11 anniversary and attended a memorial service at Ground Zero in New York City alongside Harris and Trump.
During the service, the three stood near each other as the names of those who lost their lives on that tragic day were read aloud by loved ones.