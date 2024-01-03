President Joe Biden 'Clashes' With White House Staffers About Going Off-Script During Speeches: Report

In the article, it noted how the 81-year-old, who typically relies on teleprompters while addressing the nation or in political speeches, has gone off the cuff in recent months, which has been tough on his staffers.

"Biden's open-mic disclosures are clashing with the White House system built to keep him on script," the article states. "The comments sometimes baffle, rankle, or worry his aides, who are forced to explain or contradict them later."