OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

President Joe Biden 'Clashes' With White House Staffers About Going Off-Script During Speeches: Report

joe biden clash speech
By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden clashes with White House staffers about going off-script during his speeches, a new report from Reuters revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

In the article, it noted how the 81-year-old, who typically relies on teleprompters while addressing the nation or in political speeches, has gone off the cuff in recent months, which has been tough on his staffers.

"Biden's open-mic disclosures are clashing with the White House system built to keep him on script," the article states. "The comments sometimes baffle, rankle, or worry his aides, who are forced to explain or contradict them later."

joe biden clash speech
Source: mega

The president apparently infuriates staffers when he goes off the cuff in his speeches.

Article continues below advertisement

The staffers are then left to pick up the pieces, and they sometimes "struggle to shift attention back to the administration's message of the day" or explain why some of Biden's comments appear to be "at odds with official U.S. policy."

Biden's speeches have made headlines in the past few months.

joe biden clash speech
Source: mega

Joe Biden's staffers are then left to pick up the pieces, a report claims.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, he appeared to read his teleprompter instructions during his speech from the Oval Office on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

During the speech, he spoke about the ongoing war between Israel and the terror group Hamas, which first launched an attack on the Jewish state on October 7, 2023.

Biden then said "make it clear," likely reading an instruction from the teleprompter, similar to how he did last year when he said "repeat the line" in a different speech.

joe biden clash speech
Source: mega

The politician has slipped up while making his speeches.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement

“We’ll have something that we do not seek — make it clear we do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia,” he said.

"You'll all America," he said before clarifying, "You're all American."

In 2022, when speaking about the reversal of Roe v. Wade, he said, "It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote."

"Repeat the line,” he added at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden clash speech
Source: mega

Joe Biden is running for president again.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Though people are nervous for Biden to be in the White House again, in September 2023, he fired back at critics who think he's not all there mentally.

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4, 2023. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.