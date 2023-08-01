President Joe Biden Condemned for Waiting So Long to Acknowledge Seventh Grandchild in on-Camera Interview: 'Shameful'
President Joe Biden recently acknowledged his seventh grandchild on camera for the first time, but people were annoyed he didn't speak up sooner.
Joe has failed to speak out about Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, whom he shares with Lunden Roberts, over the past few years.
On Friday, July 28, Biden spoke out about the situation. "Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward. This is not a political issue, it's a family matter," he added. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy," he said.
A few days later, the president, 80, sat down with Jay Shetty, where he finally addressed the elephant in the room.
"I have seven grandkids; five of them are old enough to talk on the phone. Every day, I either text them or call them," he told the camera.
"I think being there is important and makes such a difference," he continued. "I think knowing that someone is going to be there for you just to listen, just to hold you, just to hug you. Half of it is just showing up."
Of course, Biden's recent remarks received a lot of hate.
"This guy is a real piece of garbage," one person wrote, while another added, "Just like that huh."
"For four years, Biden refused to recognize his own granddaughter," a third person said. "Why? He now says he was ‘following Hunter’s lead’ during Hunter's child support dispute. Shameful."
As OK! previously reported, Joe came under a fire after a report surfaced that he asked his staffers to say he only had six grandchildren rather than seven, leaving out Navy Joan, who was born in 2019.
"His White House has not answered questions about whether he will publicly acknowledge her," the report stated, further noting that "[A]ides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren."
At the time, people were upset with Joe for not doing the right thing.
"Oh really is that true the president who embraces children denies his own blood," one user wrote, while another added, "Clearly, Biden meets the text book definition of toxic parent."