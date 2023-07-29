President Joe Biden Slammed for Finally Acknowledging Seventh Grandchild in 'Friday Nights News Dump': 'Always Classy'

OK Magazine
Joe Biden was bashed after finally acknowledging his estranged grandchild in a "Friday Nights News Dump."

On Friday, July 28, the President released a statement to a news outlet about granddaughter Navy after historically leaving her out and often claiming he had just 6 grandchildren not 7.

"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the announcement read. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

Following the statement, social media users slammed the commander-in-chief for finally addressing Navy in a casual news dump.

"Hahahahahah The baby is a Friday night news dump for Joe Biden," one person penned, "Always classy when you summer Friday night news dump an acknowledgment of your grandchild," a second added.

"This was becoming a storyline the White House could no longer ignore," MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire claimed, while Substack writer Ian Hayworth joked, "Nothing says 'I love you' like pivoting on poll numbers,"

"The kid would probably be better off if he just kept ignoring her," a fifth person wrote.

"Joe and Jill Biden's rejection of their granddaughter for four years, while refusing to tell Hunter to grow up and take responsibility for his daughter, and now issuing an acknowledgment in People Magazine to get good PR says so much about who they are. Absolutely disgusting," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich noted.

The Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky took a dig at Biden about giving the statement to a entertainment magazine, saying, "Why give this statement to People? Because the Biden source had their spin included credulously. Even got the 'Republicans pounce' framing too. Unsurprising but pathetic nonetheless. Entertainment media is among the worst offenders."

As OK! previously reported, the First Son recently settled his child support case for daughter Navy. While in court for the case back in June, a source revealed that Hunter was shocked when his estranged baby mama showed up.

"Lunden has every right to be there — but it is highly unusual," the insider said. "Attending Hunter's deposition would have been a strategic choice and perhaps a head game."

