Donald Trump Demands D.A. Alvin Bragg Be 'IMMEDIATELY INDICTED,' Claims President Biden 'Is Guilty Of Obstruction'
Donald Trump hammered down on his apparent enemies on the evening before he is set to surrender himself at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
On Monday night, April 3, the former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share his outrageous thoughts regarding multiple prominent figures he felt were guilty and out to get him in the midst of a grand jury ruling to indict Trump on roughly 30 counts of criminal charges connected to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep the adult film star quiet about their alleged 2006 affair.
"Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Trump wrote in a social media statement about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, without any evidence to back up his wild accusations.
"I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF," the Republican politician — who is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges — insisted.
Trump followed up with an additional late-night post, continuously trying to claim his innocence and direct the guilt onto Bragg.
"D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury," he wrote.
Of course, Trump couldn't surrender without one last dig at President Joe Biden, as the slammed the POTUS for being "guilty of Obstruction" while insisted, "I am not!"
The 76-year-old further took jabs at Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Biden's DOJ to oversee the investigation into the classified documents discovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
The father-of-five savagely said Smith leaked "massive amounts of information" to the media.
"This is illegal," Trump claimed, while ridiculing Smith for being "totally biased" against the former controversial leader.