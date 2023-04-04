Donald Trump Demands D.A. Alvin Bragg Be 'IMMEDIATELY INDICTED,' Claims President Biden 'Is Guilty Of Obstruction'

Donald Trump hammered down on his apparent enemies on the evening before he is set to surrender himself at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

On Monday night, April 3, the former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share his outrageous thoughts regarding multiple prominent figures he felt were guilty and out to get him in the midst of a grand jury ruling to indict Trump on roughly 30 counts of criminal charges connected to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep the adult film star quiet about their alleged 2006 affair.