President Joe Biden Looks Startled After Car Crashes Into His Motorcade on Way Back From Holiday Happy Hour: Video
President Joe Biden was left unharmed after a car crashed into one of his secret service vehicles on Sunday night, December 17.
"Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Secret Service vehicle securing the President’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington, DE.," United States Secret Service spokesperson Steve Kopek revealed to a news publication after the unexpected collision.
The crash was determined as an accident, as Kopek added: "There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident."
Biden, 81, and First Lady Jill Biden were leaving his 2024 campaign headquarters after greeting staffers at a holiday happy hour when the incident occurred.
The festive occasion marked the first time the president paid a visit to the Wilmington office since staffers started working there over the summer.
Fortunately, the car didn't strike the president's vehicle — which the first lady was already seated in — allowing him to be safely ushered inside and transported away.
In a video obtained by the news outlet, a loud banging noise could be heard while the camera zoomed in on Biden, who seemed startled while looking in the direction of the crash before continuing to make his way into his SUV.
According to a pool of reporters traveling with the Democratic leader, the collision immediately alerted the commander in chief's Secret Service team, who instructed the man driving the silver sedan to put his hands up while surrounding his vehicle just in case it could have been a targeted attack against the president (investigators later determined it was not).
After the POTUS was safely escorted away, police concluded that the driver responsible for the crash was under the influence at the time the accident took place in the midst of extremely rainy weather conditions on Sunday evening.
"Following our investigation, Wilmington Police have determined that this was an accidental collision, and have charged the driver of the striking vehicle – a 46-year-old Wilmington man – with Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Inattentive Driving," Wilmington Police Department Communications Director David Karas informed the news publication on Monday morning, December 18.