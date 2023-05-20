'Shush Up': Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter During G-7 Economic Summit Amid Debt-Limit Questioning
Joe Biden was fed up!
On Saturday, May 20, the president snapped at a reporter after he was interrupted during questioning about debt-limit negations.
"I still believe we’ll be able to avoid a default and we’ll get something decent done," the commander-in-chief shared with press as he arrived at a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the G-7 economic summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
"This — this goes in stages," he explained to reporters about the high stakes negotiations between House Republicans and the White House in order to raise the United States debt ceiling. The country could face severe economic chaos if conservatives and the Biden administration fail to come to an understanding on the debt-limit.
An Australian reporter then tried to interrupt the 80-year-old, to which he responded with frustration, saying, "Shush up, OK?" The democratic politician went on the explain the agreement process in a continued rambling.
"I’ve been in these negotiations before," Biden said. "What happens is the first meetings weren’t all that progressive. The second ones were. The third one was. And then, what happens is they — the carriers go back to the principals and say, 'This is what we’re thinking about.' And then, people put down new claims."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the only incident about Biden to make headlines from the G-7 summit. On Friday, May 19, while meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 65, the 2024 presidential candidate nearly tumbled down the stairs.
Biden was caught as he lost his balance on a small set of stairs, though he was able to catch himself before actually taking a spill. The president was also reported to have looked confused and unsure throughout the day.
After the awkward clips of Biden’s trip were put online, critics of the father-of-four took to social media to bash him.
"He even stumbles like a Mummy," one person wrote, while another said, "OMG! Hold onto the handrails you d*** fool!"
"Biden need rest go home Brandon," another tweeted, while a fourth claimed, "He literally couldn’t walk down the stairs without stumbling."
"Joe Biden doesn’t stand a f****** chance," a fifth person punned.
