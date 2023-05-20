'Shush Up': Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter During G-7 Economic Summit Amid Debt-Limit Questioning

"I still believe we’ll be able to avoid a default and we’ll get something decent done," the commander-in-chief shared with press as he arrived at a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the G-7 economic summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

"This — this goes in stages," he explained to reporters about the high stakes negotiations between House Republicans and the White House in order to raise the United States debt ceiling. The country could face severe economic chaos if conservatives and the Biden administration fail to come to an understanding on the debt-limit.