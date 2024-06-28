Donald Trump Claims 'We'll Have to Stop It a Second Time' If He Loses the 2024 Election, Hints at Another January 6 Incident
Former President Donald Trump recently claimed that he and his supporters will have to "stop" the election from being stolen by invoking the January 6 riot that led to the storming of the Capitol.
The presumptive GOP nominee recently appeared on "The Sean Spicer Show," where he hinted at political violence if he isn't declared the winner of the 2024 election against President Joe Biden.
Trump told the host, "When they rig it or cheat, there's not a lot you can do about that other than you gotta stop it. And we'll have to stop it a second time."
A clip of Trump's comments from the interview with Spicer was shared all over X, formerly known as Twitter, where several critics took the opportunity to take jabs at the ex-prez for potentially calling for even more political violence in his name.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "Trump has made it clear through his violent rhetoric that he'll call for another uprising when he loses the election. It's not a matter of 'if' it's a matter of 'when.'"
Another commented, "He sees the writing on the wall, losing the election means losing his freedom. He's willing to take us all down with him and wouldn't even have a second thought."
A third user simply wrote, "This needs to be stopped. 100 percent."
The events of January 6, 2021, saw hundreds of Trump supporters storming the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Biden's presidential election victory.
The police officers on duty that day were subjected to violence, with protesters attacking them using sticks, metal fencing and chemical spray.
Over 100 officers were left injured, and tragically, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the following day after collapsing from injuries sustained during the assault. Another protester, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by law enforcement.
Since the unrest, the District of Columbia's attorney's office has charged 1,146 individuals for their involvement in the January 6 incident. Of these, 378 have already been convicted and are serving prison sentences.
As OK! previously reported, during a recent rally in Houston, Texas, Trump walked out to the song “Justice for All,” which was performed by a group of January 6th inmates known as the “J6 Prison Choir.”
At the end of the track, the prisoners can be heard shouting, “USA!”
Trump told the crowd, “Well, thank you very much, and you know what that was. I call them the ‘J-6 hostages,’ not prisoners. I call them the hostages, what’s happened. And you know, it’s a shame.”
The New York businessman is currently indicted for his role in the January 6 attempted insurrection.
The controversial politician has insisted that the case is nothing more than an attempt by the Biden administration to interfere in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.