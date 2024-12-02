or
President Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter Before Leaving Office: 'I Hope Americans Will Understand Why'

Photo of Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden announced he will pardon his son Hunter Biden.

Dec. 1 2024, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

Joe Biden is using his presidential power to help his son.

In a Sunday, December 1, statement, the current commander-in-chief, 82, announced he would be pardoning Hunter Biden as one of his last moves in office.

president joe biden pardons son hunter before leaving office
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden will pardon his son Hunter Biden.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Joe explained.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong," he continued. "There has been an effort to break Hunter — who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me — and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."

president joe biden pardons son hunter before leaving office
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden hopes 'Americans will understand why' he will pardon Hunter Biden.

The left-wing leader repeatedly denied he would make the major move despite the 54-year-old getting ready to be sentenced for his conviction on federal gun charges on December 12. “I will not pardon him," the former VP claimed in June.

As OK! previously reported, the incoming White House occupant Donald Trump said he was thinking about giving Hunter a pass for his alleged crimes before he won the 2024 election. “I wouldn’t take it off the books,” the Republican told radio host Hugh Hewitt during an interview about helping out the Bidens.

Joe Biden

president joe biden pardons son hunter before leaving office
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden was getting ready to be sentenced for his conviction on federal gun charges on December 12.

“See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously, despite what — and Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy. All you had to do is see the laptop from h--- — but I happen to think it’s very bad for our country,” he explained.

The concerned father spoke out about the attorney after he was officially charged with illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm after allegedly lying on the application on questions related to drug use.

president joe biden pardons son hunter before leaving office
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he would think about pardoning Hunter Biden when he takes office in January 2025.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Joe said in a statement in June. "Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean."

NBC obtained the statement from Joe.

