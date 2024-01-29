President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Calling Donald Trump the 'Sitting President': 'He's a Joke'
President Joe Biden is once again being ridiculed for slipping up and saying that Donald Trump is the "sitting president."
On Saturday, January 27, the 81-year-old spoke to a crowd during a Democratic Party dinner in South Carolina, where he discussed the state of the U.S. economy.
"I apologize for losing my temper, but it really, really, really, offends me," Biden said. "In recent weeks, we're starting to see real evidence that American consumers are facing real confidence in their economy we're building. Let me tell you who else is noticing: Donald Trump. Did you see what he recently said about he wants to see the economy crash this year? Sitting president. As they say in my faith, bless me father for, I mean, come on, man."
Of course, people immediately flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to berate the president for his recent remarks. One person wrote, ""Did this dummy just call Donald Trump the sitting president?" while another said, "Mash-potato-brain Joe Biden calls Trump the sitting president."
A third person asked, "Isn't he the sitting president?" while a fourth fumed, "He's a joke."
"He finally told the truth!!" a fifth person stated.
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Biden's mental fitness has been called into question.
On January 25, the president spoke at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisc., where he discussed "Bidenomics" ahead of the 2024 election — but there was one instance where he didn't make sense.
"The beer brewed here, it is used to make the brew beered here," he appeared to mumble before seemingly adding, "Ooh, Earth Rider, thanks for the Great Lakes. I wonder why…"
Naturally, people were quick to call out Biden.
One person wrote, "JUST IN: President Biden sounds like he is speaking a different language while giving a speech at the Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin. Don't worry... The media has assured us that he is sharper than ever!" while another added, "’The beer brewed here. It is used to make the brewed beer. During is define, oh, earth Rider. Thanks for the Great Lakes. I wonder why,' Biden said according to my speech transcriber.’ Inspirational!"
Biden has continued to defend himself against haters, and VP Kamala Harris also weighed in on Biden's age.
"The age thing, voters are concerned. According to almost every poll, that is an issue. And I was curious to get your take on this – four years ago, I think it was a rally in Detroit, and then-candidate Biden was at a rally with you, Cory Booker and Gretchen Whitmer…He says, ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of the country.’ And I wondered, when you heard that, if you thought that was a four-year bridge or an eight-year bridge?” Katie Couric, 67, asked Harris during her her award-winning iHeartPodcast “Next Question with Katie Couric,” which released on Wednesday, January 24.