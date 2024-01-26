OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Torn Apart for 'Speaking a Different Language' During Speech in Wisconsin: Watch

Jan. 26 2024, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Just a few days after President Joe Biden was ridiculed for mumbling during his speech on Tuesday, January 23, he was once again torn apart while speaking at a Wisconsin brewery on Thursday, January 25.

While speaking to the crowd at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisc., the president, 81, spoke about his economic record, a.k.a. "Bidenomics," ahead of the 2024 election.

joe biden different language speech jp
Source: mega

Joe Biden is running for president again.

But people couldn't help but focus on how he didn't quite make sense.

"The beer brewed here, it is used to make the brew beered here," he appeared to mumble before seemingly adding, "Ooh, Earth Rider, thanks for the Great Lakes. I wonder why…"

joe biden different language speech jp
Source: mega

The president has defended himself from the haters in the past.

In the video clip, it looked like people didn't understand what was going on — and either did Biden.

Of course, people then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the situation.

One person wrote, "JUST IN: President Biden sounds like he is speaking a different language while giving a speech at the Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin. Don't worry... The media has assured us that he is sharper than ever!" while another added, "’The beer brewed here. It is used to make the brewed beer. During is define, oh, earth Rider. Thanks for the Great Lakes. I wonder why,' Biden said according to my speech transcriber.’ Inspirational!"

joe biden different language speech
Source: mega

In the most recent clip from his Thursday, January 25, speech, Biden seemed to mumble.

Joe Biden
A third person added, "Biden is having a VERY tough time reading from his giant teleprompter today," while a fourth person simply stated: "Biden's Best Gibberish Yet."

As OK! previously reported, just a few days prior, Biden sparked concern after appearing to slur his words.

“Don’t mess with the women of America unless you want to get the benefit,” Biden said as he jumbled his words.

joe biden different language speech jp
Source: mega

Joe Biden is 81 years old.

Once the video went viral, people couldn't get over what occurred.

"We'll teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson. Don't mishewahmerlughwaha," one person wrote, while another added, "Joe Biden is not well and is struggling to talk without slurring."

A third person quipped: "Joe Biden is going to protect your rights, ladies! After he's done slurring in his soup. Lol."

Donald Trump and Biden's cognitive abilities have been called into question as the 2024 election ramps up.

VP Kamala Harris was recently asked if Biden is up for the job, and she was quick to defend him from the haters.

"The age thing, voters are concerned. According to almost every poll, that is an issue. And I was curious to get your take on this – four years ago, I think it was a rally in Detroit, and then-candidate Biden was at a rally with you, Cory Booker and Gretchen Whitmer…He says, ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of the country.’ And I wondered, when you heard that, if you thought that was a four-year bridge or an eight-year bridge?” Katie Couric, 67, asked Harris during her her award-winning iHeartPodcastNext Question with Katie Couric,” which released on Wednesday, January 24.

