President Joe Biden Sparks Concern After Slurring Words During Rally: 'Not Well'

However, the 77-year-old declared it was all an act.

"When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, 'Oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it,'" he continued. "No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious."