President Joe Biden Sparks Concern After Slurring Words During Rally: 'Not Well'
President Joe Biden had people in a tizzy when he slurred his words during a speech in Manassas, Va., on Tuesday, January 23.
While speaking to the crowd, the politician predicted Democratic voters will turnout in November "in a record number" to teach Donald Trump, who is also running for president again, a "valuable lesson."
“Don’t mess with the women of America unless you want to get the benefit,” Biden said as he jumbled his words.
Of course, the clip made its rounds on the internet, prompting Trump supporters and haters to bash the president.
"We'll teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson. Don't mishewahmerlughwaha," one person wrote, while another added, "Joe Biden is not well and is struggling to talk without slurring."
A third person quipped: "Joe Biden is going to protect your rights, ladies! After he's done slurring in his soup. Lol."
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Biden's mental fitness has been brought up multiple times in the past few weeks, especially since the 2024 election is in 10 months.
Trump's mental abilities were recently called into question when he mixed up Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley at a rally.
However, the 77-year-old declared it was all an act.
"When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, 'Oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it,'" he continued. "No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious."
Meanwhile, Joe's wife, Jill Biden, defended her husband against people saying he can't run the country.
"He can do it, and I see Joe everyday. I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor, I see his energy, I see his passion. Every single day. I say his age is an asset," she declared.
"He’s wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history," the blonde beauty, who married Joe in 1977, added.