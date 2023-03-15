OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Trashed For Promoting 'Super Real, Totally Not Fake' Letter From Little Girl Asking Him To 'Fix' Gender Wage Gap

Embedded Image
By:

Mar. 15 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden was once again mocked after he received a handwritten letter from a little girl who asked him to "fix" the gender wage gap.

"Dear Presitent Biden: I just wanted to tell something not fair to ladies. Men are getting more money then girls. I think you should fix this. Since your the presitent. Even I’m a child and I think we should do something," the letter, which was filled with errors, read.

"Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps," the 80-year-old replied. "I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons."

Naturally, people immediately were not easily convinced that the note was real.

"Lmfao this is so fake that it's embarrassing Biden's handlers even thought anyone would think it was real," one person wrote, while another said, "Sooo, they have staff writing fake notes from children to Biden now... lol."

A third person added, "Which of your staffers held the pencil in the wrong hand to write this?" while another said, "Looks super real and totally not fake."

This is hardly the first time the politician has been mocked for his comments.

On Monday, February 27, the POTUS made a speech at the White House during an event celebrating Black History Month, but his comment about historically Black fraternities and sororities left people appalled.

"History matters and Black history matters. I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know," he explained. "We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation."

"I may be a White boy, but I'm not stupid," he quipped. "I know where the power is. You think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine."

Shortly after, people shared their thoughts. "@Joebiden everything you do defines idiocy!!" one person declared, while another added, "FACT CHECK: Joe Biden is both white and stupid."

OK! Logo

