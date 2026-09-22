Presley Gerber's Doctor Prescribed Him Ketamine Despite Model's 'Problem' With the Drug Before His Tragic Death: Sources

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Presley Gerber's Friends Are 'Angry' His Doctor Authorized the Ketamine

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber checked himself into a rehab facility the day before he passed away.

A source recently told TMZ a "doctor was giving him ketamine despite knowing about his drug addiction issues." "Ketamine was a regular problem for Presley," one insider noted. The outlet also claimed Presley's close friends are "angry the doctor prescribed the substance to him," and they believe the individual should be "prosecuted."

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Presley Gerber Died at a Santa Monica Rehab Center on September 20

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was the son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

According to the outlet, Presley expressed his obstacles with ketamine with friends before he passed away. Ketamine is not an FDA-approved treatment for substance abuse, however, it can be prescribed off-label to treat mental health conditions. Presley died at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehabilitation center after suffering from cardiac arrest, 911 dispatch audio revealed. When authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive male at the rehab center, they attempted life-saving procedures. However, Presley was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes after the call was placed.

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Authorities Are Investigating Presley Gerber's Death as a 'Suspected Overdose'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's official cause of death is still pending.

While his official cause of death is still pending, police detectives are "investigating the death as a suspected overdose." “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement. While an autopsy was performed, “the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” they went on.

Presley Gerber Did Not Look 'Sober' When He Arrived at the Rehab Facility

Source: MEGA Officers found 'no indication of foul play' in Presley Gerber's death.