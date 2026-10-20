Presley Gerber's Sober Living Facility Had Another Suspected Overdose Emergency Months Before He Passed Away: Report

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Presley Gerber wasn't the only one who had a suspected overdose at his sober living facility. The 27-year-old passed away in California on September 20 after a years-long struggle with addiction while staying at Resolutions Living, which was not licensed as a substance-use treatment facility. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, individuals from the facility called 911 in February, seven months before Gerber died, to report another suspected overdose.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died of a suspected overdose on September 20.

On February 18, a woman was found unresponsive at the facility, prompting someone to call police over concerns she had overdosed, according to an insider who spoke to TMZ. Police arrived quickly, and the woman was eventually revived. First responders spoke to the woman and left without transporting her to the hospital. At least five doses of Narcan were administered to bring her back to consciousness, sources said.

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'Exploring Every Legal Option'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was staying at a $7.7 million facility.

While Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was staying at the $7.7 million Santa Monica facility at the time that he passed away, it is unclear whether the unnamed woman was still a patient there. Presley was admitted to the residential rehab facility the day before he passed away. He was found dead in a bedroom after seemingly suffering an overdose and cardiac arrest, though his cause of death has not been revealed. Resolutions Living has received much backlash following his passing, with his family allegedly "exploring every legal option available" so that the facility will take "accountability" for his death.

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Source: MEGA The facility allegedly knew Presley Gerber was 'high' when he was admitted.

Other insiders claimed that Presley's sober team warned the facility that he was "high" when he arrived. The facility allegedly chose to admit him anyway. When he arrived, reports suggested that Presley was behaving erratically. A member of his sober team told TMZ that the unlicensed sober living facility wasn't equipped to handle detox and generally shouldn't accept someone who is actively using. “Presley wasn’t treated like an ordinary resident,” a separate source said. “He was famous, his parents were famous, and people were intimidated.” The source added, “Nobody wanted to be the person patting down Cindy Crawford’s son.”

Cindy Crawford's Statement

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's family released a statement on his death.