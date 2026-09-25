Owner of Presley Gerber's Sober Living Facility Had Meth and Marijuana While With a minor, According to Report

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The owner of the sober living facility Resolutions Living, where Presley Gerber died, Dr. Reza Nabavi, reportedly faced scrutiny over a criminal history involving drugs and a minor. According to Page Six, the doctor was arrested in February 2002 after Oakland police reportedly found him asleep in his car in an area known for narcotics and prostitution activity. A 15-year-old girl was reportedly with him and allegedly told officers she was high on methamphetamine and did not know him well. Nabavi was 25 at the time.

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Source: MEGA Reza Nabavi, owner of Resolutions Living rehab facility, faced a 2002 drug conviction, while his psychology license remained active.

Per TMZ, police reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, a gun, ammunition, and a hunting knife during a search of the vehicle. Nabavi pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in May 2002 and received 36 months of probation. Soon after, later that same month, he was arrested again after reportedly agreeing to sell methamphetamine to an informant. He pleaded no contest to another misdemeanor possession charge and again received 36 months of probation.

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Dr. Reza Nabavi's Psychology License Faced Questions

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s rehab facility owner, Reza Nabavi, obtained a psychology license that was temporarily revoked in 2006.

Nabavi later sought to register as a psychologist in California, but his application reportedly ran into problems because of his convictions. According to Page Six, the California Board of Psychology denied his application two years after his arrests. He eventually obtained a psychology license, though it was temporarily revoked in 2006, per TMZ, when he was also placed on five years of probation. His current psychologist license is set to expire on June 30, 2028.

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Presley Gerber Opened Up About Mental Health

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber reflected on his teenage years after starting work young and traveling for modeling.

Gerber previously spoke about how his lifestyle changed after he began working at a young age. Per the Daily Mail, in an Instagram post in March, he reflected on his teenage years and the changes that came with modeling and traveling. "There's something to be said about when I started working, which was like around the age of 14 and I started traveling and I stopped doing like all [sports]," he said. He also looked back on how those changes affected his quality of life. "What I'm trying to say is the less activity that was in my life, especially for me in the ocean, like the more medication I found having to be integrated into my life, [my] quality of life rapidly decreased with the decrease in natural endorphins and dopamine," he added.

Source: MEGA A source close to Presley Gerber's family discussed his struggles with focus and processing his thoughts.