NEWS Sean Astin Details 'Traumatic' Experience After Mom Patty Duke Confronted Crew Member Over Rude Comment Source: MEGA Sean Astin shared a memory of Patty Duke fiercely protecting him during his early years as a child actor. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sean Astin looked back on a difficult memory from his early acting career, recalling how his late mother, Patty Duke, fiercely defended him after someone on set made a rude remark. During an interview with The Guardian, Astin revealed that a crew member "mumbled something about, 'The kid's got f------ marbles in his mouth.' And my mom flipped out. Her upset was way more traumatic than me not having even heard this mildly disparaging thing that this guy had whispered to himself."

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Patty Duke's Childhood Shaped Her Parenting

Source: MEGA Sean Astin recalled how Patty Duke had confronted a crew member after they made a comment about his braces on set.

Astin believed his mother's difficult upbringing influenced the way she raised him. "I think she wanted to rectify the pain and trauma of her childhood by raising a child who could have a similar experience absent that trauma," he said. The actor began working at a young age, appearing in the 1981 television movie Please Don’t Hit Me, Mom, at age 10. He later found widespread success after starring in the 1985 adventure classic The Goonies. While reflecting on the incident, Astin said he had not even heard the crew member's remark before his mother's reaction drew attention to it. "That is the level of mama-bear protection that she had. She was only 4 feet 11 inches, but she scared the s--- out of people," Astin added with a laugh.

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Sean Astin Said His Mother Wanted a Better Childhood for Him

Source: MEGA Sean Astin reflected on his childhood acting career and remembered Patty Duke’s protective nature as his mother.

The current president of SAG-AFTRA believed his mother wanted him to enjoy opportunities she never had without experiencing the hardships she faced as a child. Duke was born in New York City to a cashier mother and a cab driver father. She started acting at a young age, appearing in commercials and TV shows before finding major success. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker, becoming the youngest competitive Oscar winner at the time. She later starred in The Patty Duke Show and worked alongside acclaimed actors including Laurence Olivier and George C. Scott.

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Sean Astin Continued to Honor Patty Duke's Legacy

Source: MEGA Patty Duke had built a legendary Hollywood career before she became known as a devoted and protective mother to Sean Astin.

Despite recalling challenging moments from his childhood, Astin has consistently spoken warmly about his mother's influence on his life and career. After Duke died in 2016 at age 69, Astin paid tribute to her with a heartfelt statement celebrating her personal and professional legacy. He remembered her for the "infinite love and compassion she shared through her work and throughout her life."

Sean Astin Recalled Meeting Drew Barrymore as a Child Star

Source: MEGA Sean Astin recalled how he had worried about Drew Barrymore while they were both growing up in the spotlight.