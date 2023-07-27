Prince Harry's Claims of a 'Secret Agreement' Between the Press and Monarchy 'Lack Credibility,' Bid to Sue Publisher Rejected
Prince Harry has been handed a loss in his ongoing legal battles over the British publications he claimed hacked his phone.
The Spare author claimed the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World illegally obtained his private information via a secret agreement with Buckingham Palace, which is why he wants to take them to court.
Judge Mr. Justice Fancourt has now rejected his bid, noting his claims are "inherently unlikely," therefore too unreliable to make a case.
The legal guru also noted there was a "lack of credibility" to the Duke of Sussex's allegations.
"It is quite clear there was never any such agreement and it is only the Duke who has ever asserted there was," said a spokesman from the publishing house. "Mr. Justice Fancourt then dismissed the Duke’s phone hacking claims against both the News of the World and The Sun on the grounds that the claim had been brought too late."
On the other hand, Fancourt ruled that the other matter in Harry's claims, which relates to different means of unlawfully obtaining private information, could go to trial. The case is scheduled for January 2024.
As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex hurled several lawsuits at British publications, claiming they've been hacking his phone for years.
Amis his goal to obtain justice, an insider claimed he's been angering his father, King Charles, as his testimonies have been portraying England in a negative light.
"The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going," a source spilled to a news outlet of Charles' reactions.
The source said Harry has lost "all his instincts" on how to conduct himself in public since leaving the monarchy in 2020.
"He’s lost the knack of what he can and can’t say and there is no one around him to say, ‘No, Harry, you can’t say that, take that bit out,’" the insider explained. "It’s embarrassing for him and for Britain, for a prince to be saying, ‘We’ve got a s--- government.'"
The Sun reported on Fancourt rejecting Harry's lawsuit bid.