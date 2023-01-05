Prince Harry Calls Older Brother Prince William His 'Archnemesis' In New Memoir: 'There's Always Been This Competition Between Us'
Prince Harry is laying it on the table when it comes to his relationship with older brother Prince William.
In his new memoir, Spare, which comes out on January 10, Michael Strahan asked the royal, 38, what he meant when he referred to William, 40, as both his "beloved brother" and his "archnemesis" in the book.
"Strong words. What did you mean by that?" Strahan asked during a new Good Morning America interview, which will premiere on Monday, January 9.
The California transplant replied, "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly."
"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare,'" he continued, referring to how William, who is married to Kate Middleton, is next in line to the throne.
In the tome, Harry claims his father, King Charles, gave him that nickname from the day he was born.
“Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,” Charles, 74, allegedly said to late wife Princess Diana in 1984.
Harry released the title in October, but according to TV personality Elanie Lui, who has worked with Meghan Markle's pal Bel Mulroney, she thinks there's a hidden meaning behind the title.
"It is actually a really kind verb. It involves effort. When you spare time or money or thought for someone, you're making an effort and more often than not it's a helpful effort. In some cases, to spare is also to save. You can spare someone the trouble of having to do something that isn't pleasant, something potentially harmful. Spare and save are interchangeable in that context. There can also be benevolence associated with sparing someone. 'I didn't want to ask her about that because I wanted to spare her feelings.' And all of those ideas also apply to Prince Harry, given his personal evolution and the mission he and Meghan Markle have set for themselves and their work," she stated.