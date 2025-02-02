or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry 'Has Been Chipping Away at Trying to End' His Feud With King Charles and Prince William

Portrait of the royal family.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. soon.

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is hoping to make his royal family feud a thing of the past, according to a source.

As the Duke of Sussex prepares to return to the U.K. for his News Group Newspapers lawsuit, a source spilled to an outlet there's "talk of him breaking bread with his father while he’s there, and possibly even William" following years of tension.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry chipping away end feud king charles william
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s no secret Harry has been chipping away at trying to end this feud for quite some time now," the source noted of his strained relationships with his older brother and King Charles. "So he’s very grateful for this forward movement."

"Many people have been reaching out, most of his family has checked in, apparently Kate [Middleton] was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge," the source continued. "The messages of goodwill have gone a long way to making Harry feel some renewed hope."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry chipping away end feud king charles william
Source: MEGA

Relationships between Prince Harry and his family have reportedly been tense since he left his royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

"That may be hoping for too much, but certainly being this close to such a destructive disaster has highlighted the fact that life is very unpredictable, nothing is promised," added the source. "He would have been gutted if his family didn’t reach out, it speaks volumes that they have."

Harry's relationships with his father and brother have reportedly been declining since the Sussexes made the decisions to leave their royal duties and move from the U.K. to North America. They are currently living in Montecito, Calif.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry chipping away end feud king charles william
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton 'wants the family to reconcile,' according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the distance, an insider previously claimed Kate specifically has been "on a mission to bring" the red-headed prince home so they can all bury the hatchet.

"Kate wants the family to reconcile," the insider shared. "With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton secret meeting charles
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton found a new perspective on the feud after her cancer battle, per a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the Princess of Wales' own cancer battle, she's "learned life is too precious" to be "waiting around for things to happen" on their own.

"She fears time is running out," the insider explained. "She’s already reached out to Harry, who was receptive. The main objective of her plan is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with Charles."

The source spoke with In Touch about Harry's relationships with his father and brother.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.