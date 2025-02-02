Prince Harry 'Has Been Chipping Away at Trying to End' His Feud With King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry is hoping to make his royal family feud a thing of the past, according to a source.
As the Duke of Sussex prepares to return to the U.K. for his News Group Newspapers lawsuit, a source spilled to an outlet there's "talk of him breaking bread with his father while he’s there, and possibly even William" following years of tension.
"It’s no secret Harry has been chipping away at trying to end this feud for quite some time now," the source noted of his strained relationships with his older brother and King Charles. "So he’s very grateful for this forward movement."
"Many people have been reaching out, most of his family has checked in, apparently Kate [Middleton] was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge," the source continued. "The messages of goodwill have gone a long way to making Harry feel some renewed hope."
"That may be hoping for too much, but certainly being this close to such a destructive disaster has highlighted the fact that life is very unpredictable, nothing is promised," added the source. "He would have been gutted if his family didn’t reach out, it speaks volumes that they have."
Harry's relationships with his father and brother have reportedly been declining since the Sussexes made the decisions to leave their royal duties and move from the U.K. to North America. They are currently living in Montecito, Calif.
Despite the distance, an insider previously claimed Kate specifically has been "on a mission to bring" the red-headed prince home so they can all bury the hatchet.
"Kate wants the family to reconcile," the insider shared. "With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen."
Following the Princess of Wales' own cancer battle, she's "learned life is too precious" to be "waiting around for things to happen" on their own.
"She fears time is running out," the insider explained. "She’s already reached out to Harry, who was receptive. The main objective of her plan is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with Charles."
