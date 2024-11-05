8 Biggest Bombshells From Newly Updated King Charles III's Biography: From Allowance Cuts to Cancer Scare and More

Royal author and historian Robert Hardman added new chapters to his biography of King Charles III, Charles III. New King. New Court. The Inside Story, to cover the royal developments that happened after its initial publication in January.

One of the key topics in the republished version revealed Kate Middleton and Prince William's opposing attitudes to their faith amid the Princess of Wales' cancer battle. A source said the heir to the throne does not have the "same interest in faith and spiritualism" as his father or share Queen Elizabeth II's "solid devotion to the Anglican communion."

"He is a modern young man," the insider told the writer. "…and I think he gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion."