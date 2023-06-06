Prince Harry Claims 'Vile' Tabloids Would Try to 'Coax' Him 'Into Doing Something Stupid' So They 'Could Sell Lots of Newspapers'

Harry stated that during his younger days, he was a "blank canvas" for the press, but over time, "they work out what kind of person you are and what kind of problems and temptations you might have."

"They then start to edge you towards playing the role or roles that suit them best and which sells as many newspapers as possible, especially if you are the ‘spare’ to the ‘heir,’" he noted, referring to the fact that he always lived in brother Prince William's shadow.