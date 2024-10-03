Prince Harry Is 'Determined to Find His Own Permanent Home' in the U.K. After Being Evicted From Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023, but the Duke of Sussex is rumored to be house hunting in the U.K.

"He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan," a source told an outlet. "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."