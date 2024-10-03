Prince Harry Is 'Determined to Find His Own Permanent Home' in the U.K. After Being Evicted From Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023, but the Duke of Sussex is rumored to be house hunting in the U.K.
"He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan," a source told an outlet. "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."
OK! previously reported biographer Tom Quinn claimed the Sussexes were shocked by King Charles' decision to kick them out of their royal residence.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Quinn told an outlet.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.
When the Sussexes first left the U.K., they hoped to split their time between the country and North America, but things quickly changed once they moved to Canada.
"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the writer explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."
"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence," he shared. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn-out, painful divorce."
Harry was asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage because he is no longer a working member of the royal family.
"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious U.K. home," Quinn stated.
"For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim," he concluded.
Without a royal estate and security, Harry is admittedly concerned about bringing Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to London.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the dad-of-two said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.