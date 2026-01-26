or
Prince Harry Accused of Dyeing His Hair After Debuting Fuller Look at Sundance Film Festival: 'Looks Strange'

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Jan. 26 2026, Updated 2:16 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's tresses have been called into question in the last few weeks.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was spotted in London on January 21 for his trial against Associated Newspapers, where his balding head was very noticeable.

However, just a few days later, while attending Sundance Film Festival with his wife, Meghan Markle, his hair miraculously seemed to look fuller.

Prince Harry's Hair Was Mocked Once Again

Source: @Teranova2112/X

Social media users think Prince Harry has been using hair coloring spray to make his hair look thicker.

Fans across social media have come to the conclusion that Harry has been simply dyeing his hair in between stopovers.

A side-by-side photo of the Spare author's balding head was shared on X on January 25, asking people how his hair grew so quickly. "By dyeing it and in turn, dying his scalp so that the color makes his thinning hair look fuller," one expert noted.

"Looks like his hair and beard have been dyed darker red. Dying does make thin hair look thicker. But the top still looks like he has way more hair than he does," one added. "Reliant Photoshop perhaps?"

Fans Believe Prince Harry Used Hair Fiber Spray

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex was in London last week to testify in his court case.

Another person stated that "hair dye and fiber spray" are what keep the duke looking sharp.

Some people said his new hair "looks strange up close," adding he's "obviously" using some type of coloring spray. Others joked that he went to Turkey to get a hair transplant, while some quipped that Harry is wearing a toupee.

"Dye and volume products. Looks like he got a facial too," one person tweeted.

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex's Courthouse Photos Showed Him With Thinner Hair

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's balding head was mocked after court sketches showed him with fuller tresses.

The Invictus Games founder's red tresses were recently mocked in court sketches during his testimony in the U.K.

The drawings featured the father-of-two having a thicker mane — despite his hair looking much thinner in snaps photographers took during his walk into the courthouse.

The sketches depict Harry seated at a podium in the British High Court, speaking into a microphone, with his reddish-orange hair appearing darker and noticeably fuller.

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle shared a video with Prince Harry earlier this month where his head seemed more bushy than usual.

Harry's head was first trashed earlier this month when Meghan, 44, posted a video on Instagram showing the couple dancing.

People even compared Harry's thinning to his brother Prince William's own bald head.

"Honestly, if he hadn’t mocked William’s hair loss, most people wouldn’t even comment," someone commented online at the time. "‘Alarmingly bald’ I believe is what [Harry] called his brother. What does he call his current state of hair loss?"

Harry had made fun of William's balding in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

