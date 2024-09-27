Prince Harry Drops Shocking F-Bomb While Participating in Silly Halloween Segment Alongside Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show': Watch
One naughty royal!
During a skit from the Thursday, September 26, episode of The Tonight Show, Prince Harry, 40, dropped an F-bomb on camera while doing a Halloween-themed segment with host Jimmy Fallon.
In the clip, Harry and Fallon explored the terrifying "Tonightmares" horror maze experience at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The attraction featured tons of terrifying actors, who attempted to pop out and scare the celebs while their reactions were filmed.
At one point, the controversial son of King Charles was caught off-guard and let out some not-so regal language.
"F---!" he yelled, as Fallon began to laugh.
Despite letting out the unsavory exclamation, one social media user thought Harry doing the maze was "so cool."
Another fan added, "Please, I'm crying, Harry is such a good sport, I would have been crawling out of there in tears 🤣,” as a third commented, "I guess we're officially entering spooky season with a prince in tow 🎃.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry’s trip to NYC comes as he gears up to travel to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 30.
Though Harry will be in his home country, the redheaded royal "is not expecting the call-up from the king or William."
Despite tension still being at an all-time high between the three men, King Charles and Prince William did give Harry a shout-out via social media on his 40th birthday. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean they have opened their hearts to the Spare author after everything he and wife Meghan Markle have said about the brood.
"William’s focus is on his family right now and he won’t be meeting up with Harry,” a pal of the Prince of Wales revealed of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming visit, where he will be staying in a London hotel instead of a royal property.
Royal reporter Michael Cole dished to GBN about his thoughts on a potential William, Harry and Charles reunion.
"I think the two chances of that reconciliation are slim and none, to be honest with you. If it's a thaw, it's an extremely slow thaw," he said.
"I think the chances of him meeting again with the Prince and Princess of Wales are, I would say, virtually non-existent," Cole continued.
As for the possibility of Harry seeing the monarch, Cole added, "Last time he was here, he stayed at a hotel, even though he was offered the freedom of Buckingham Palace if he wished to stay.”
"The King said stay at my place, but he didn't. It was said at the time that he would call Harry in the afternoon, there early morning, but it was never confirmed. Normally, on these occasions, Buckingham Palace would confirm if there had been a video call,” he noted.