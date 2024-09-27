or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Drops Shocking F-Bomb While Participating in Silly Halloween Segment Alongside Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show': Watch

Composite photo of Prince Harry.
Source: @FallonTonight/X

While in the maze full of scary paid actors, Prince Harry was caught off-guard and dropped an f-bomb.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

One naughty royal!

During a skit from the Thursday, September 26, episode of The Tonight Show, Prince Harry, 40, dropped an F-bomb on camera while doing a Halloween-themed segment with host Jimmy Fallon.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FallonTonight/X

In the clip, Harry and Fallon explored the terrifying "Tonightmares" horror maze experience at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The attraction featured tons of terrifying actors, who attempted to pop out and scare the celebs while their reactions were filmed.

At one point, the controversial son of King Charles was caught off-guard and let out some not-so regal language.

Article continues below advertisement

"F---!" he yelled, as Fallon began to laugh.

Despite letting out the unsavory exclamation, one social media user thought Harry doing the maze was "so cool."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry f bomb silly halloween jimmy fallon tonight show watch
Source: @FallonTonight/X

Fans called Prince Harry a 'good sport' for handling the haunted maze well.

Article continues below advertisement

Another fan added, "Please, I'm crying, Harry is such a good sport, I would have been crawling out of there in tears 🤣,” as a third commented, "I guess we're officially entering spooky season with a prince in tow 🎃.”

As OK! previously reported, Harry’s trip to NYC comes as he gears up to travel to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Harry will be in his home country, the redheaded royal "is not expecting the call-up from the king or William."

Despite tension still being at an all-time high between the three men, King Charles and Prince William did give Harry a shout-out via social media on his 40th birthday. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean they have opened their hearts to the Spare author after everything he and wife Meghan Markle have said about the brood.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry f bomb silly halloween jimmy fallon tonight show watch
Source: @FallonTonight/X

Prince Harry and Jimmy Fallon were both dodging jump scares throughout the segment.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"William’s focus is on his family right now and he won’t be meeting up with Harry,” a pal of the Prince of Wales revealed of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming visit, where he will be staying in a London hotel instead of a royal property.

Royal reporter Michael Cole dished to GBN about his thoughts on a potential William, Harry and Charles reunion.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry f bomb silly halloween jimmy fallon tonight show watch
Source: @FallonTonight/X

Prince Harry is scheduled to travel to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 30.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think the two chances of that reconciliation are slim and none, to be honest with you. If it's a thaw, it's an extremely slow thaw," he said.

"I think the chances of him meeting again with the Prince and Princess of Wales are, I would say, virtually non-existent," Cole continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As for the possibility of Harry seeing the monarch, Cole added, "Last time he was here, he stayed at a hotel, even though he was offered the freedom of Buckingham Palace if he wished to stay.”

"The King said stay at my place, but he didn't. It was said at the time that he would call Harry in the afternoon, there early morning, but it was never confirmed. Normally, on these occasions, Buckingham Palace would confirm if there had been a video call,” he noted.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.